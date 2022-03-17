2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Food Fight: fantastic fake burgers

Monica Eng
burger
An impossibly tasty Impossible Burger from Lucy's in Humboldt Park. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

After engaging in a lot of Food Fights over meat, we wanted to shift the conversation to meatless options around town — specifically meat-like burgers.

🍔 Monica's pick: I'd heard great things about the meatless ranch cheeseburger at Upton's Breakroom, but it was sold out the day I went. Womp, womp.

  • So I opted for the Impossible Burger ($10.95) from Lucy's in Humboldt Park. Sure, the place is best known for chicken, but don't miss their fake burger.
  • Served on a soft brioche bun with bold condiments, this rich, juicy patty with a slightly meaty chew both delighted me and fooled my BF into thinking I gave him cow flesh.

🍔 Justin's pick: I enjoyed this Food Fight. I tried a few different plant-based burgers, including the Beyond Burger at Epic Burger, but landed on the Impossible Burger from Maillard Tavern.

  • Owned by the folks at Piccolo Sogno, Maillard Tavern dresses up this plant-based burger with mushrooms, chipotle mayo, swiss cheese, and an interesting addition, cilantro.
  • It's pricey ($16) but worth it.
burger
The "Impossible Burger" from Maillard Tavern in West Town. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios
