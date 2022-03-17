Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

After engaging in a lot of Food Fights over meat, we wanted to shift the conversation to meatless options around town — specifically meat-like burgers.

🍔 Monica's pick: I'd heard great things about the meatless ranch cheeseburger at Upton's Breakroom, but it was sold out the day I went. Womp, womp.

So I opted for the Impossible Burger ($10.95) from Lucy's in Humboldt Park. Sure, the place is best known for chicken, but don't miss their fake burger.

Served on a soft brioche bun with bold condiments, this rich, juicy patty with a slightly meaty chew both delighted me and fooled my BF into thinking I gave him cow flesh.

🍔 Justin's pick: I enjoyed this Food Fight. I tried a few different plant-based burgers, including the Beyond Burger at Epic Burger, but landed on the Impossible Burger from Maillard Tavern.

Owned by the folks at Piccolo Sogno, Maillard Tavern dresses up this plant-based burger with mushrooms, chipotle mayo, swiss cheese, and an interesting addition, cilantro.

It's pricey ($16) but worth it.