Two chicken sandwiches enter, one chicken sandwich leaves.

Well, both technically left, because Monica and Justin ate them.

The new feature: Food of the week cage match, where we throw down our favorite picks on the same (ish) dish and let you decide the winner.

Today's food: chicken sandwiches.

Justin: Mine comes from Roost Chicken & Biscuits. They have two locations in Chicago, but I've been a regular customer at the Milwaukee location for almost a decade. Their chicken sandwich is a piece of art.

I opt for the house style which includes spicy chicken on a Hawaiian bun (also available on a biscuit) with coleslaw, dill pickles and a chipotle ranch sauce.

I'd also recommend the Carolina style, a sandwich slathered in pimento cheese.

And even though it's not a chicken sandwich, don't be a fool. Get the peach cobbler.

I'm not alone in my assertion that Roost is the best in Chicago. Chance the Rapper shot a music video in front of the place.

The oyster mushroom sandwich at Majani Soulful Vegan Cuisine. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica: While I love a traditional chicken sandwich, I've been fascinated by the explosion of faux chicken sandwiches in Chicago, especially the oyster mushroom kind. My favorite comes from Majani Soulful Vegan Cuisine in South Shore — one of three South Side locations.

Called a fried oyster mushroom sandwich ($12.95), it features lettuce and tomato on a hearty bun. It comes with crispy sweet potato chunks but the secret is the mushrooms.

These tender but meaty tasting mushrooms are expertly breaded and fried in a delectable batter then smeared with a creamy garlic sauce.

Youth view: My vegetarian daughter and her friend devoured theirs and said "it's bussin," which, I'm told, means they liked it.

📫 Reply to this email with your winner. And while you're at it, let us know what your favorite chicken sandwich in Chicago is!