Asians all over the world will celebrate the Lunar New Year next week. In many parts of China, the celebration would not be complete without dumplings.

In honor of the holiday, we're throwing down our favorite dumplings.

Yes, we know the traditional new year dumplings are boiled jiaozi, but we are expanding our horizons.

Monica's pick: Pretty much any Sichuan dumplings get my vote. The above Sichuan wontons come from Chinatown's Dongpo Impression, named after a famous Chinese writer from the region.

These boiled pork dumplings — nestled in fiery, garlicky red oil and dusted with Sichuan peppercorns, scallions, sesame seeds and powdered chiles — are pure poetry to me ($8.95).

Justin is working on his food photography skills. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Justin's pick: All the dumplings from Urbanbelly. I'll go with award-winning chef Bill Kim any day.

The Korean BBQ beef dumpling is my favorite. They are either fried or pan seared (more in the potsticker family) and doused in Kim's signature sauce.

If beef is not your thing, the chicken dumplings in a red curry sauce are also tasty. They have a vegetable option (edamame) as well ($1.50-1.75 per dumpling).

📬 Tell us which of the two you'd choose and share some of your own local favorites for a list next week by emailing [email protected]