Our favorite dumplings in Chicago

Monica Eng
dumplings
Sichuan dumplings from Dongpo Impression. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Asians all over the world will celebrate the Lunar New Year next week. In many parts of China, the celebration would not be complete without dumplings.

  • In honor of the holiday, we're throwing down our favorite dumplings.
  • Yes, we know the traditional new year dumplings are boiled jiaozi, but we are expanding our horizons.

Monica's pick: Pretty much any Sichuan dumplings get my vote. The above Sichuan wontons come from Chinatown's Dongpo Impression, named after a famous Chinese writer from the region.

  • These boiled pork dumplings — nestled in fiery, garlicky red oil and dusted with Sichuan peppercorns, scallions, sesame seeds and powdered chiles — are pure poetry to me ($8.95).
Dumplings on a plate
Justin is working on his food photography skills. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

Justin's pick: All the dumplings from Urbanbelly. I'll go with award-winning chef Bill Kim any day.

  • The Korean BBQ beef dumpling is my favorite. They are either fried or pan seared (more in the potsticker family) and doused in Kim's signature sauce.
  • If beef is not your thing, the chicken dumplings in a red curry sauce are also tasty. They have a vegetable option (edamame) as well ($1.50-1.75 per dumpling).

