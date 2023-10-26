Lawmakers scramble to punish each other as House returns to business

With a House speaker now in place and the chamber able to pass legislation for the first time in weeks, lawmakers are using the opportunity to introduce long-awaited measures to censure and expel one another.

Why it matters: It's a manifestation of the growing bitterness between the two parties in Congress that only grew more tense during the speaker vacancy and the escalating Israel-Hamas war.

Driving the news: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday introduced a motion to force a vote on censuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for her Israel criticism and her involvement in a House office building protest last week that called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) retaliated by introducing the same motion on a resolution to censure Greene for five years' worth of inflammatory comments, including some allegedly anti-Semitic remarks.

Both measures must receive a vote by early next week.

Zoom in: Greene's resolution is unlikely to get bipartisan support even from the moderate, pro-Israel Democrats who despise Tlaib's views on the conflict, according to multiple Democratic aides.

Greene's own history of alleged antisemitism and her resolution's ironic reference to the ceasefire protest as an "insurrection" are likely to undermine any chance of significant Democratic support.

"Way too easy for Democrats to vote against it now. If a normal person did it, we'd be in a tough spot," said one aide, adding that moderate Republicans "can't really attack us because ... they're siding with MTG."

The big picture: The 118th Congress was already suffering from severe political polarization — but the removal of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) appears to have brought out a new level of partisan bad blood.

Democrats' decision to vote uniformly to remove McCarthy inflamed tensions between moderates across the aisle and even threatened to tear apart the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

Democrats were also dismayed that all Republicans, including many moderates, voted to elect Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) as speaker despite his hardline views on abortion and gay marriage, as well as his deep involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Yes, but: One vote the House will take next week is not purely partisan — a GOP-led resolution to expel George Santos (R-N.Y.) from Congress over the federal charges he faces and the many lies he told on the campaign trail.

That measure was forced to a vote on Thursday by Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-N.Y.) and other vulnerable New York freshmen fed up with Santos' continued presence and the political liability he presents.

What we're watching: If members want to keep the tit-for-tat going, there is no shortage of censure resolutions that can be dusted off.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) introduced a resolution in July to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), first reported by Axios, for linking to a website in his weekly newsletter that has posted holocaust denial.

Also in July, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) introduced a resolution to censure Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) for since-retracted comments calling Israel a "racist state."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), in turn, introduced a resolution to censure Ogles over reports that he fabricated elements of his resume on the 2022 campaign trail.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) also introduced a resolution in June to censure Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) for his conduct as chair of the Jan. 6 committee last Congress.

There are also GOP resolutions to censure and expel Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), who pleaded guilty Thursday to pulling a House office building fire alarm when there wasn't an emergency.