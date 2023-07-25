House Democrats are preparing a resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) after his office linked to a website that has posted Holocaust denial content, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The move is part of a cascade of censure efforts following Republicans' vote to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

It also comes after the two parties traded allegations of antisemitism last week.

Driving the news: The resolution is being circulated to House Democrats' offices, according to a House Democrat and two senior Democratic aides familiar with the matter.

The Democratic lawmaker told Axios the resolution targets Gosar for "using taxpayer money to spread resources to pro[-Hitler], holocaust denialism," calling it "pretty awful."

A spokesperson for Gosar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under House rules, the resolution could be forced to a vote by Democrats – but it may still face long odds given Republican control of the chamber.

The backdrop: This Sunday's edition of Gosar's weekly newsletter, This Week with Gosar, included a link to a news site called USSA News — which previously posted content denying the Holocaust — in its roundup of "Must-Read Stories" from the week.

Back in April, Gosar posted a link to a different site that the Anti-Defamation League considers a platform for Holocaust denial, per NBC News.

Gosar, who has had previous interactions with white nationalists, was censured in 2021 – when Democrats controlled the House – for posting a video that depicted violence against President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Some Democrats also called to censure Gosar in May over reports one of his staffers is a follower of white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

By the numbers: This would be the third censure resolution Democrats have introduced against a House Republican in recent weeks.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) last week introduced a resolution to censure Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) – though a source involved in the effort told Axios the timing of when Democrats plan to force a vote on it remains undetermined.

Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) introduced a censure resolution against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Tuesday.

The big picture: House Republicans opened the floodgates last month by voting to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) over his promotion of the Steele Dossier and allegations of ties between former President Trump and Russia.