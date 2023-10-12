Hamas-Israel war: Latest major updates

A Palestinian man sits with two children outside a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 12. Photo: Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

More than 1,200 Israelis and 1,530 Palestinians have been killed, thousands have been injured, and hundreds of thousands of others have been displaced since the latest fighting between Israel and Hamas began after the militant group's attack. Hamas is believed to be holding about 150 hostages in Gaza.

The latest: At least 45 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday that hit a residential building in the Jabaliya refugee camp in Gaza, Palestinian health officials said.

Earlier Thursday, Secretary of State Tony Blinken arrived in Israel on Thursday in a show of solidarity.

Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the families of U.S. citizens who were killed, still missing or were taken hostage by Hamas. He will also travel to Jordan and meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and visit with leaders in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Qatar.

Israeli intelligence picked up signs of irregular activity among Hamas operatives in Gaza the night before the militant group's attack but top IDF and Shin Bet leaders decided not to put military forces on the borders of the enclave on high alert, three Israeli officials told Axios' Barak Ravid.

The Israeli military's bombardment of Gaza continued and sirens went off across parts of Israel Thursday due to incoming rocket fire from Palestinian militants in the enclave.

Tensions also continued to escalate along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Israel's Iron Dome defense missile system is on alert, stationed close to the southern Israeli town of Sderot on Oct. 12. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

In Gaza, authorities warned on Thursday that the enclave's health system "has begun to truly collapse," as hospitals run out of medical supplies and continue to be overwhelmed by the number of incoming patients.

Gaza's sole power shut down on Wednesday after running out of fuel, plunging the Strip into darkness.

Israel cut electricity and blocked food, fuel and other supplies from getting into Gaza after declaring a "complete siege" of the enclave, which had already been under a strict Israeli blockade, supported by Egypt, for 16 years. Egypt on Thursday said that the Rafah crossing has remained open but Israeli airstrikes have made the Palestinian side non-operational.

"Not a single electricity switch will be flipped on, not a single faucet will be turned on, and not a single fuel truck will enter until the Israeli hostages are returned home," Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said on social media on Thursday.

Human Rights Watch slammed Israel's "complete siege" as a "call to commit a war crime." HRW has also said the killing of civilians and the taking of hostages constitute a violation of international law and war crimes.

More than 338,900 people have been displaced in Gaza since the war began, the UN humanitarian office said Thursday. Over two-thirds of these are sheltering in UN-run schools. Several schools and hospitals have sustained damage from air strikes.

Rubble of al-Abbas Mosque in Gaza City after an Israeli airstrike. Photo: Momen Faiz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

