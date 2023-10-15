Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be a "big mistake"

Share on email (opens in new window)

President Biden speaking on CBS News' "60 Minutes" in his interview, broadcast Sunday. Photo: CBS News/"60 Minutes."

Hamas must be eliminated, but an Israeli occupation of Gaza would be a "big mistake," President Biden said in an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday evening.

What they're saying: Biden told CBS' Scott Pelley that there would still need to be a Palestinian authority. "There needs to be. a path to a Palestinian state," he said.

Of note: "Hamas and the extreme elements of Hamas don't represent all the Palestinian people," Biden said.

He said that "going in but taking out the extremists the Hezbollah is up north" and "Hamas down south" was a necessary requirement, but called for there to be a humanitarian corridor that allows some of the 2 million Gazans out of the region and for humanitarian supplies to be brought in.

