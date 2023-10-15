30 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be a "big mistake"
Hamas must be eliminated, but an Israeli occupation of Gaza would be a "big mistake," President Biden said in an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday evening.
What they're saying: Biden told CBS' Scott Pelley that there would still need to be a Palestinian authority. "There needs to be. a path to a Palestinian state," he said.
Of note: "Hamas and the extreme elements of Hamas don't represent all the Palestinian people," Biden said.
- He said that "going in but taking out the extremists the Hezbollah is up north" and "Hamas down south" was a necessary requirement, but called for there to be a humanitarian corridor that allows some of the 2 million Gazans out of the region and for humanitarian supplies to be brought in.
