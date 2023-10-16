Wadea Al-Fayoume, who was killed in a stabbing attack in Plainfield Township, Illinois, on Oct. 14. Photo: Courtesy of CAIR via X

An Illinois man has been charged after a stabbing outside Chicago that left a 6-year-old boy dead and his mother critically injured in an attack police said was connected to the Israel-Hamas war.

Driving the news: The Will County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that Joseph Czuba, a 71-year-old landlord, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and a hate crime for allegedly attacking two of his tenants in their Plainfield Township residence.

Detectives say Czuba stabbed the boy 26 times on Saturday and targeted the family because they're Muslim and due to "the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Islamic organization CAIR-Chicago identified the Palestinian American victims as Hanaan Shahin, 32, and Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, alongside their family members at a news conference on Sunday.

What they're saying: Ahmed Rehab, CAIR-Chicago's executive director, said Wadea was "a lovely boy" who loved his family, friends, soccer and basketball, and who "paid the price for the atmosphere of hate and othering."

"Let's be clear," Illinois State Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid said at the news conference, "This was directly connected to the dehumanizing of Palestinians that has been allowed over the last week by our media, by our elected officials who have lacked the moral compass and lacked the courage to call for something as simple as de-escalation and peace."

The big picture: Police across the U.S. have been on alert for an uptick in hate crimes and threats against Jews and Muslims over the last week, Axios' Russell Contreras reports.

Three decades of data from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism reviewed by Axios show that conflicts in the Middle East involving Israel frequently lead to big jumps in hate crimes here — particularly antisemitic attacks.

Context: The Chicago City Council passed a contentious resolution on Friday to "stand in support of Israel" in the Israel-Hamas war. Some alders wanted the resolution to acknowledge the history of violence on Palestinians by the Israeli government but were not successful.

The debate was so heated that Mayor Brandon Johnson had to clear the chamber of spectators.

On Saturday, thousands marched in a rally downtown in support of the Palestinian people. Meanwhile, a vigil was held in Evanston for a local mother and daughter believed to be held hostage by Hamas.

What we're watching: Czuba is awaiting a court appearance.

The bottom line: Rehab advises fellow Chicago Muslims to do "what the Quran teaches us: Do not let the injustice of an individual or a people cause you to engage in an injustice … Stick to our standards. Stick to our values."

