U.S. and Israeli officials discuss possible Biden visit to Israel this week

President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands in New York in September.

Israel and the U.S. are discussing a possible visit by President Biden to Israel later this week, two Israeli officials confirmed.

Why it matters: A Biden visit would be both a show of support for Israel amid the war with Hamas and a message to Iran and Hezbollah not to join the fighting.

Behind the scenes: The Israeli officials said Netanyahu invited Biden to Israel during their phone call on Saturday.

Israeli Channel 12 first reported the invitation.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office declined to comment.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson told Axios: "We have no new travel to announce."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.