34 mins ago - World
U.S. and Israeli officials discuss possible Biden visit to Israel this week
Israel and the U.S. are discussing a possible visit by President Biden to Israel later this week, two Israeli officials confirmed.
Why it matters: A Biden visit would be both a show of support for Israel amid the war with Hamas and a message to Iran and Hezbollah not to join the fighting.
Behind the scenes: The Israeli officials said Netanyahu invited Biden to Israel during their phone call on Saturday.
- Israeli Channel 12 first reported the invitation.
- The Israeli Prime Minister's Office declined to comment.
- White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson told Axios: "We have no new travel to announce."
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.