Hundreds killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, Palestinian officials say

Injured people are being taken to Al-Shifa Hospital following Israeli airstrike on al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on Oct. 17. Photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

Hundreds of people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City late Tuesday local time, according to the enclave's Ministry of Health.

The big picture: Many people had been sheltering or receiving treatment in the hospital when the strike hit, the Hamas government said.

What they're saying: A Palestinian Civil Defense official told Al Jazeera that the scenes from the attack are "indescribable."

"What happened was a major massacre in every sense of the word, which is genocide against our people, and the world must take action," spokesperson Major Mahmoud Basal said.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said at a press conference that the IDF has started to check these reports and determine what happened.

There are "many Israeli air strikes, many failed launches by Hamas and many false reports by Hamas" and the IDF will try to verify the facts and inform the public, he added.

The big picture: The attack happened as Israel continued its heavy bombardment of the enclave following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

On Friday, Israel had ordered more than 1 million Palestinians living in Gaza to evacuate to the southern part of the enclave — a move hospital workers and many Palestinians said was impossible given ongoing strikes, worsening humanitarian and health care crises, and the limited shelter space in the tiny enclave, which is about the size of Detroit.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.