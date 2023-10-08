Death toll rises in Israel and Gaza as fighting continues: What to know

A member of Israeli security forces walks past an Israeli police station in Sderot after it was damaged during fighting with Hamas militants who were stationed inside, on Oct. 8, 2023. Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

Hamas stunned the world when it launched a surprise air, land and sea attack against cities across Israel in the most serious incursion against the country in decades. The Israeli military retaliated with heavy bombardment against the besieged Gaza Strip.

The latest: At least 600 Israelis and 370 Palestinians have died in fighting that comes after a year of escalating violence in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Fighting continued in several areas of Israel on Sunday, with Israeli authorities announcing they would evacuate some towns near the border with Gaza in the next 24 hours.

More than 20,000 people were seeking shelter in dozens of schools in densely populated Gaza where movement is highly restricted, according to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

Hezbollah and Israel exchanged fire after the Lebanese militant group fired rockets into northern Israel.

The big picture

The conflict is unfolding amidst a deep political crisis in Israel over the Netanyahu government's judicial overhaul, which has weakened the country's military, economy and society.

U.S.-led negotiations underway for a historic peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia are jeopardized by the fighting. The normalization of relations between the two countries has been a top priority for the Biden administration.

How it happened

Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israeli cities around dawn local time on Saturday.

Hamas militants then broke through the border barrier between Gaza and Israel around 7:30am local time. They entered southern Israel with pickup trucks and occupied Israeli villages and towns close to the border, killing soldiers and civilians, while taking others hostage.

Hamas took "a significant number" of Israelis hostage, Israel Defense Forces international spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told CNN.

The Israeli military didn't respond to the initial attack for several hours.

How has Israel responded?

Israel retaliated with airstrikes, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "the enemy will pay an unprecedented price."

The Israeli Cabinet approved the mobilization of tens of thousands of reservists. Israel cut off electricity to Gaza and said it would stop supplying fuel and goods.

Netanyahu told Palestinian residents to leave areas where militants are located, saying Israel will "turn all Hamas hiding places into rubble."

"We will operate everywhere and with all of our force. This war will take time and it will be difficult but we will win," Netanyahu also said.

Israeli soldiers respond after Hamas militants invade the city. Photo: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

What did Hamas say about the attack?

Hamas spokesperson Khaled Qadomi told Al Jazeera that the militant group wants "the international community to stop atrocities in Gaza, against Palestinian people, our holy sites like Al-Aqsa."

"All these things are the reason behind starting this battle," he said.

More than 2 million Palestinians live in Gaza — an area roughly twice the size of Washington, DC that has been under a strict blockade by Israel, backed by Egypt, for 16 years.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has been escalating this year, including an attack on Palestinians in the village of Huwara in February. Israeli's far-right government has moved to expand housing in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which most of the international community considers illegal under international law.

Violence and escalating tensions have often centered around a holy site for both Jews and Muslims in Jerusalem that is home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

A woman reacts after Israeli air strikes in Gaza on Oct. 08, 2023. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

How have other countries responded?

Israel's allies and many other countries condemned Hamas' attack, while others called for a de-escalation on both sides.

President Biden stressed the U.S. stands by Israel and fully supports its right to defend itself.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on social media the U.K. "unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel's right to defend itself."

said on social media the U.K. "unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel's right to defend itself." European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on social media said that she unequivocally condemned "the attack carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israel ... Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks," she said.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani congratulated Palestinian fighters, calling the attack a "turning point in the ongoing process of armed resistance by the Palestinian people," per the semi-official ISNA news organization.

"What happened today is in line with the continuation of the victories of the anti-Zionist resistance movement in various areas, including in Syria, Lebanon, and occupied territories," he was quoted as saying.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Israel is "solely responsible for the ongoing escalation due to its continuous violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, including the recent repeated incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police."

It called on all parties to "de-escalate and exercise maximum restraint."

Saudi Arabia, which has been negotiating a possible mega-deal with the U.S. that could include normalization between the kingdom and Israel, called on both sides to end the escalation and protect civilians, according to the Saudi state news agency SPA.