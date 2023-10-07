Netanyahu tells Biden: "Israel will win" in war against Hamas

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President Biden in a phone call on Saturday that "Israel will win" a war against Hamas after the militant group launched a surprise invasion, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said.

What they're saying: Biden stressed the U.S. stands by Israel and fully supports its right to defend itself.

"The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel," Biden said in a statement.

"The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration's support for Israel's security is rock solid and unwavering," he added.

Driving the news: Netanyahu said his country was at war after Hamas militants invaded southern Israeli villages along the border, killing dozens while taking others hostage.

Israel retaliated with heavy strikes against Gaza. At least 100 Israelis and 198 Palestinians have been killed since the attack began early Saturday local time. Thousands of others have been wounded.

The attack comes after weeks of escalating violence and amid a deep political crisis in Israel over the Netanyahu government's judicial overhaul, which has weakened the country's military, economy and society.

A Hamas spokesperson Al Jazeera that the militant group wants "the international community to stop atrocities in Gaza, against Palestinian people, our holy sites like Al-Aqsa."

"All these things are the reason behind starting this battle," he said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with Biden's statement.