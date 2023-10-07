Netanyahu says "we are at war" after Hamas kills dozens in surprise invasion

Share on email (opens in new window)

Members of Hamas' armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, hold a Palestinian flag as they destroy a tank of Israeli forces near Gaza City, Gaza. Photo: Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday his country is "at war" after Hamas launched a surprise invasion from Gaza overnight and killed dozens of Israeli citizens and soldiers in the most serious incursion against Israel in decades.

The big picture: The attack comes amid a deep political crisis in Israel over the Netanyahu government's judicial overhaul, which has weakened the country's military, economy and society.

The last serious invasion against Israel took place in 1973 and it caught the country and its leadership by complete surprise.

What's happening: Hamas on Saturday also launched missiles at Israeli cities across the country including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

More than 40 Israelis have been killed and 750 were wounded — most of them civilians, according to Israeli emergency services.

Israel declared an emergency across the country. The Israeli Cabinet approved the mobilization of tens of thousands of reservists.

The leaders of the Israeli opposition said in a joint statement they will give full backing to the Israeli military. "Today there is no opposition and coalition in Israel," they said.

What they're saying: The White House condemned the "unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians."

National security Adviser Jake Sullivan has spoken to his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi, and was briefed about the situation.

"The U.S. stands firmly with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Pentagon will work to ensure Israel "has what it needs to defend itself."

A senior Israeli official and U.S. official said President Biden is expected to speak with Netanyahu later Saturday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.