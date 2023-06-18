Israel moves to expedite West Bank settlement building ahead of U.S. official's visit

A picture shows a general view of the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev, near the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, in February. Photo:

The Israeli cabinet on Sunday approved a resolution that will allow it to significantly speed up the process of approving new building in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Why it matters: The move will likely increase tensions with the Biden administration. The resolution limits the amount of control the prime minister and the defense minister have over approving building plans in the settlements, effectively curbing the ability of the U.S. and other countries to press the government to suspend such plans.

The move also comes as Barbara Leaf, the State Department’s senior Middle East diplomat, is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday for talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials.

Details: The authority to approve building plans will be transferred from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to ultranationalist pro-settler Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Building plans will only need to be approved at the political level twice: during the first stage when the initial planning begins and at the last stage when tenders for contractors are being issued.

For decades, such plans needed to be given a “green light” at the political level four to five times. This slowed down the building in the settlements and allowed several opportunities to stop such plans.

The other side: Hussein al-Sheikh, the Palestinian minister for civilian affairs, said the Palestinian Authority will boycott Monday's meeting of the Joint Israeli-Palestinian Economic Committee because of the cabinet decision.

The Biden administration has made a lot of effort to convince the parties to convene the committee after a yearslong hiatus.

“The Palestinian leadership will study a number of other measures and decisions for implementation related to the relationship with Israel," al-Sheikh said.

What to watch: Smotrich also announced on Sunday that the government committee that approves new planning and building in the settlements will convene next Monday to approve about 4,500 new housing units in the settlements.