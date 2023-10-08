Scoop: House committee heads prepare bipartisan pro-Israel measure

The chair and ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, are preparing a bipartisan resolution affirming U.S. support for Israel and condemning Hamas' attacks on the country, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Chair Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said in a statement he expects the measure "to be one of the first, if not the first items considered on the floor once we elect a new Speaker."

Lawmakers have expressed concerns that the House's inability to conduct business in the absence of a permanent speaker has made them impotent at a watershed foreign policy moment.

Driving the news: The resolution, a draft copy of which was obtained by Axios, affirms the U.S.'s "commitment to Israel's security, including through security assistance" and calls for "full enforcement" of sanctions on Iran.

It also condemns "Iran's support for terrorist groups and proxies, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad" and calls on all countries to "unequivocally condemn Hamas' brutal war."

The measure is being led by McCaul and Ranking Member Greg Meeks (D-N.Y.) and is being circulated to members of the Foreign Affairs Committee for co-sponsors.

The big picture: At least 700 Israelis and 413 Palestinians have died in the fighting following Hamas' surprise attacks against Israel on Saturday.

President Biden told Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu in a call on Sunday that the U.S. plans to send additional military assistance to Israel, Axios' Barak Ravid reported.

But while the administration doesn't require congressional authorization for its initial assistance package, Biden officials are concerned that chaos in the House, most notably the lack of a speaker, could hamper approval of more aid.

What they're saying: "Now is the time to show the world the United States firmly stands with our friend and ally Israel in our condemnation of this heinous attack by Iran-backed terrorists," McCaul said in a statement.