Pentagon to announce military aid package for Israel as soon as Sunday

The Pentagon is expected to announce as early as Sunday an initial emergency military assistance package for Israel amid the war in Gaza, two U.S. officials and one Israeli official said.

Why it matters: Israel is preparing for a wide-ranging offensive against Hamas, which launched an unprecedented invasion of Israeli territory on Saturday. The Israeli operation could lead to a ground operation in Gaza that would likely take many weeks and could lead to an escalation in other parts of the region.

Israel's request for aid on the first day of the war signals how much firepower it expects to need as the conflict unfolds.

The big picture: The initial Israeli request will not require new funding to be approved by Congress but the administration is expected to give lawmakers a notification in advance, one of the U.S. officials said.

The package is expected to include munitions and other weapons that were paid for by Israel and now their delivery will be expedited or weapons that are in U.S. military stock and will be purchased with money that was already approved by Congress in the past, the U.S. official said.

U.S. official said. The U.S. officials said the Israeli Ministry of Defense has already given the Pentagon an initial list of weapons they need, which includes munitions for fighter jets.

The Pentagon is still finalizing the package, but could announce it as soon as Sunday, the officials said. This is expected to be the first of several military assistance packages that will be delivered to Israel in the coming days and weeks.

A senior Israeli official said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to speak to his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant later Sunday for the second time since the war broke out.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House said in a statement on Sunday that President Biden has "directed additional support for Israel in the face of this unprecedented terrorist assault by Hamas." It did not elaborate

The White House said in a statement on Sunday that President Biden has "directed additional support for Israel in the face of this unprecedented terrorist assault by Hamas." It did not elaborate Secretary of State Tony Blinken told CNN on Sunday morning that the administration is "looking at specific additional requests that the Israelis have made. I think you're likely to hear more about that later today."

Zoom out: Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Sunday — the two leaders' second call since the Hamas invasion began.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that "Biden reiterated his unreserved support for the State of Israel."

Zoom in: The Biden administration is concerned that the chaos among House Republicans could hamper approval of more aid, a senior U.S. official told reporters Saturday.

Most business in the House has been at a standstill since Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted as speaker last week in a move led by far-right Republicans.

"Congress will definitely have a role (in approving aid to Israel), and without a speaker, this could be a problem," the U.S. official said.

Go deeper: Biden warns Israel's enemies against taking advantage of fighting in Israel, Gaza