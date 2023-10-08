Scoop: House members tee up pro-Israel resolution

A bipartisan pair of House members is preparing a resolution condemning the recent attack on Israel and declaring that the U.S. "stands ready for urgent requests for additional assistance," Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Many in Washington and beyond are concerned that the lack of a House speaker could hamstring the nation's ability to respond to the grueling incursion by providing additional aid to Israel.

Driving the news: The resolution is being led by freshman Reps. Zach Nunn (R-Iowa) and Don Davis (D-N.C.), according to a "dear colleague" letter soliciting signatures, a copy of which was obtained by Axios.

The resolution will declare "unwavering" American support for Israel and say the U.S. "stands ready for urgent requests for additional assistance Israel may require," according to the letter.

It also will affirm Israel's right to act in self defense, describe Hamas' attacks as "international terrorism and aggression," and call on President Biden to provide intelligence, military and diplomatic support to Israel and call for foreign governments to expel Hamas personnel.

As Axios reported Saturday, Biden has instructed his team to give Israel all the support it needs, including intelligence sharing and other assistance — but the administration is concerned that the chaos in the House might complicate efforts to provide additional aid.

What they're saying: Nunn told Axios that the draft was coordinated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and "has most of the [freshmen] and many veterans as co-sponsors."