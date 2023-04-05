Tensions at Jerusalem's Haram al-Sharif compound, also known as the Temple Mount, exploded Tuesday night when Israeli police raided the area to remove Palestinians who had barricaded themselves inside the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The big picture: The violent confrontation, which took place in the middle of the holy month of Ramadan and on Passover eve, was reminiscent of the events that led to the last war in Gaza in May 2011. It also comes despite massive efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Driving the news: Israeli far-right activists recently announced they would try to conduct a sacrifice offering during a ritual at the compound on Wednesday.

Similar efforts have been stopped by police in past years, but the far-right activists have been emboldened by the governing coalition, which includes extreme-right parties. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is the leader of the ultranationalist Jewish Power Party, is also in charge of the police.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered Tuesday night to spend the night inside the al-Aqsa Mosque, saying they were protecting it from the far-right Israeli activists.

Under the "status quo" rules around the site, worshippers are not allowed to spend the night in the mosque. Non-Muslims are allowed to visit the compound, but not worship there.

What happened: Israeli police entered the site to remove the more than 300 worshipers who had barricaded themselves in the mosque.