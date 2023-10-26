New York Republicans force vote on expelling George Santos
A group of freshman House Republicans from New York on Thursday forced a vote on a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from the House.
Why it matters: The rare instance of lawmakers trying to kick a member of their own party out of Congress signifies the distinct political peril Santos faces as a result of his federal criminal prosecution.
- The latest GOP-led expulsion effort was precipitated by a superseding indictment earlier this month that hit Santos with 10 new charges including wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud.
Driving the news: Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-N.Y.) introduced a so-called privileged motion on Thursday to force a vote the measure next week.
- The three-page resolution focuses on Santos' fabrications on the 2022 campaign trail and the federal charges he faces.
- The resolution notes that the superseding indictment "outlined a vast amount of evidence against Santos, including conversations he held with his former campaign treasurer outlining plans to commit the fraud he is charged with."
Zoom in: D'Esposito was flanked on the House floor by Reps. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.), Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) and Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) – all from districts President Biden won in 2020.
- Democrats have used the perpetual controversy around Santos as a cudgel against vulnerable Republicans in New York, making his continued presence in Congress a significant political liability for them.
- Santos said in a post on X that he is "not resigning" and is "entitled to due process and not a predetermined outcome as some are seeking."
What's next: A spokesperson for Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) did not say how he plans to proceed with the vote.
- When Democrats triggered a vote on expelling Santos, Republican leaders voted to refer the measure to the Ethics Committee, citing his right to due process.
- The referral motion received unanimous support from Republicans including the New Yorkers, who said they expected swift action from the Ethics Committee.
- The panel has so far not released any findings.