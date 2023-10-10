Rep. George Santos hit with 10 new federal charges, including identity theft

Share on email (opens in new window)

George Santos leaves the U.S. Eastern District New York court on May 10. Photo: Barry Williams for NY Daily News via Getty Images

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.). was charged Tuesday with 10 new counts in a superseding indictment in the Eastern District of New York.

The big picture: The new counts come as Santos is already under a federal indictment on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying to Congress. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in May.

Representatives for Santos did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Santos is now facing 23 charges in the case, including the 13 filed against him earlier this year.

Driving the news: The charges in the 10-count superseding indictment include conspiracy, wire fraud, false statement, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud.

He is accused of filing fraudulent fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission to obtain financial support for his campaign, per a release from Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Santos allegedly also repeatedly charged the credit cards of campaign contributors without authorization, the release said.

What's next: Santos is due back in federal court on Oct. 27, per the U.S. District Court.

Zoom out: Santos has faced calls to resign from both sides of the aisle over revelations that he fabricated much of his resume, background and personal finances.

Fellow House Republicans have expressed frustration over his continued presence in the conference amid the criminal charges.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more context.