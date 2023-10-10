Rep. George Santos hit with 10 new federal charges, including identity theft
Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.). was charged Tuesday with 10 new counts in a superseding indictment in the Eastern District of New York.
The big picture: The new counts come as Santos is already under a federal indictment on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying to Congress. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in May.
- Representatives for Santos did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
- Santos is now facing 23 charges in the case, including the 13 filed against him earlier this year.
Driving the news: The charges in the 10-count superseding indictment include conspiracy, wire fraud, false statement, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud.
- He is accused of filing fraudulent fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission to obtain financial support for his campaign, per a release from Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
- Santos allegedly also repeatedly charged the credit cards of campaign contributors without authorization, the release said.
What's next: Santos is due back in federal court on Oct. 27, per the U.S. District Court.
Zoom out: Santos has faced calls to resign from both sides of the aisle over revelations that he fabricated much of his resume, background and personal finances.
- Fellow House Republicans have expressed frustration over his continued presence in the conference amid the criminal charges.
Go deeper: Democrats trigger vote on expelling George Santos from Congress
Editor's note: This article has been updated with more context.