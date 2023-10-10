Former Rep. Tom Suozzi launches comeback bid against George Santos

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday announced his run for the House seat held by embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).

Why it matters: The seat, which voted for President Biden in the 2020 presidential election, is a top target for House Democrats and Suozzi would likely be a formidable primary and general election candidate.

Driving the news: Suozzi, in a statement, announced he will run for his old seat in New York’s 3rd district, which covers parts of Queens and Long Island.

“The madness in Washington, DC, and the absurdity of George Santos remaining in the United States Congress, is obvious to everyone,” Suozzi said.

Suozzi said he wants to bring “sanity and reason back to Washington.”

The context: The former mayor and county executive first won election to the seat in 2016 before opting to mount an unsuccessful bid for governor last year.

Santos beat DNC member Robert Zimmerman in November, but later that month it emerged he had fabricated wide swaths of his resume on the campaign trail.

Santos is under federal indictment on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying to Congress. He has pleaded not guilty.

What we’re watching: Santos’ troubles have attracted a large field of candidates seeking to take his seat, both in the Democratic and Republican primaries.