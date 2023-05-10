Rep. George Santos indicted on federal criminal charges

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) waits for the arrival of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol during a joint meeting of Congress on April 27. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) was arrested Wednesday on federal criminal charges.

Driving the news: Santos was charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the U.S. House, per the Department of Justice.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said that the indictment, filed in the Eastern District of New York, "seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations."

Peace said the indictment alleges Santos, who has been under multiple probes, relied on "repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself," Peace said.

He surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody at a federal courthouse in Long Island.

Zoom in: Santos allegedly executed a scheme, per the indictment, to "defraud supporters of his candidacy for the House" by inducing supporters to donate to a company "under the false pretense that the money would be used to support [Santos'] candidacy."

Instead, the money was used on personal expenses, including luxury designer clothing and credit card payments, per the indictment.

The indictment also says that Santos in June 2020, during the early stages of the pandemic, applied for government assistance in New York, despite being employed by a Florida-based investment firm, where he earned a salary of about $120,000 a year.

He is accused of efforts to mislead the House and public about his finances in connection with his two runs for congressional office.

During his first — unsuccessful — House campaign in May 2020, Santos allegedly overstated income from one company and failed to disclose the salary he was receiving from the investment firm.

He also allegedly overstated his income and assets during his second House campaign in September 2022.

The big picture: Santos has faced calls to resign from members of his own party, including all his fellow New York GOP freshmen, over revelations that he fabricated vast swaths of his resume, background and personal finances.

Other House Republicans are growing increasingly frustrated over his continued presence in the conference amid the criminal charges.

After multiple reports surfaced Tuesday that he was facing federal charges, Santos told AP in a brief interview: "This is news to me."

What's next: Santos is set to be arraigned Wednesday around 1pm ET at the federal courthouse.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.