51 mins ago - Politics & Policy
McCarthy says Santos will be removed if probe finds he broke law
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday said Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds he broke the law.
Why it matters: It's the closest McCarthy has come to outlining potential consequences for the Long Island freshman amid a battery of investigations into revelations he fabricated huge swaths of his resume.
- In addition to the internal House Ethics probe, federal, state and local investigators are also probing various elements of the resume scandal for potential law-breaking.
What he’s saying: "If for some way when we go through Ethics and he has broken the law, then we will remove him," McCarthy told reporters at a press conference outside his Capitol office on Tuesday.
- Still, McCarthy said he will protect his embattled colleague for the moment. "You know why I’m standing by him?" he said. "Because his constituents voted for him," he added.
- "I do not have the power, simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said, that I will remove them from elected office."