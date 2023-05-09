1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
George Santos on reports he faces federal charges: "News to me"
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has responded to multiple reports Tuesday that he faces federal charges for criminal offenses.
Driving the news: "This is news to me," Santos told AP in a brief interview about the unspecified charges first reported by CNN.
- Public integrity prosecutors from the Justice Department and FBI in New York and Washington have been looking into allegations, including that false statements were made in the freshman congressman's campaign finance filings, according to CNN.
- While the nature of the charges was not immediately clear Tuesday as they were filed under seal, Santos was expected to appear in New York federal court as soon as Wednesday, per multiple reports.
The big picture: The embattled New York congressman has been under investigation by federal, state and local authorities as well as by the House Ethics Committee.
- Since he was elected in 2022, Santos has been accused of lying about his background and resume on the campaign trail as well as violating campaign finance laws, prompting calls for his resignation from his own party.
Of note: Santos has been defiant in the face of the intensifying calls for his resignation, even offering to co-sponsor a bill aimed at stopping him from profiting after leaving Congress.
- He announced plans last month to run for re-election for his Long Island-based House seat.
- Representatives from the Department of Justice declined to comment.
- Santos' office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.