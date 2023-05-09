George Santos on reports he faces federal charges: "News to me"

Rep. George Santos speaks to media outside criminal court in New York on April 4. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has responded to multiple reports Tuesday that he faces federal charges for criminal offenses.

Driving the news: "This is news to me," Santos told AP in a brief interview about the unspecified charges first reported by CNN.

Public integrity prosecutors from the Justice Department and FBI in New York and Washington have been looking into allegations, including that false statements were made in the freshman congressman's campaign finance filings, according to CNN.

While the nature of the charges was not immediately clear Tuesday as they were filed under seal, Santos was expected to appear in New York federal court as soon as Wednesday, per multiple reports.

The big picture: The embattled New York congressman has been under investigation by federal, state and local authorities as well as by the House Ethics Committee.

Of note: Santos has been defiant in the face of the intensifying calls for his resignation, even offering to co-sponsor a bill aimed at stopping him from profiting after leaving Congress.