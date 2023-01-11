Scoop: Third NY House Republican calls for Santos to resign
Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) on Wednesday called for fellow Long Island Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign over revelations he fabricated major portions of his resume and background while on the campaign trail.
Why it matters: LaLota adds to a growing chorus of New York Republicans demanding Santos resign amid an array of probes into his financial disclosures, campaign finances and outstanding legal issues.
What they're saying: "I definitely share their sentiments," LaLota told Axios of the Nassau County officials' and New York State Republicans' calls for Santos' resignation.
- "What he's done is disgraceful, dishonorable and unworthy of the office. I think he should resign," LaLota said during a brief interview at the Capitol.
- LaLota said Santos' actions since arriving in D.C. have only reinforced his view: "He hasn't shown any remorse, he hasn't corrected any of the behavior. He still has antics like showing a white power sign on the House floor. It's not appropriate for our conference, for our country."
- LaLota joins Reps. Anthony D'Esposito (R-N.Y.), who is also from Long Island and joined the Nassau County GOP on Wednesday, and New York GOP Chair Rep. Nick Langworthy.
The backdrop: Last month, LaLota became the first House Republican to say Santos should be probed, calling for a "full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement."
- "I hear a lot of feedback from my fellow Long Islanders about us wanting to raise the standard or at least keep some standard among elected officials," LaLota told Axios on Wednesday.
- "Santos has fallen far below that standard, and that's why I was the first to call for his investigation ... and now I'm one of the few to call for his resignation."
The other side: Santos has been defiant in the face of intensifying calls for his resignation, tweeting Wednesday: "I will NOT resign!"
- Santos is getting backup from House Republican leadership, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) telling reporters he will get committee seats.
- Santos’ office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional background.