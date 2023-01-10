NY House Dems to file ethics complaint against George Santos
Two House Democrats from New York plan to file a complaint with the House Ethics Committee against fellow New York Rep. George Santos, a Republican, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The complaint, first reported by the New York Times, comes amid a litany of investigations into Santos over reports he fabricated huge swaths of his resume, wealth and background on the campaign trail.
Driving the news: Reps. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) and Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) are asking the Ethics Committee to investigate whether Santos violated federal statute requiring lawmakers to file "timely, accurate and complete" financial disclosures, Goldman's office confirmed to Axios.
- "Mr. Santos’s financial disclosure reports in 2020 and 2022 are sparse and perplexing," reads the complaint, a copy of which was obtained by Axios. "At a minimum, it is apparent that he did not file timely disclosure reports for his most recent campaign."
- "Moreover, his own public statements have contradicted some information included in the 2022 financial disclosure and confirmed that the 2022 financial disclosure failed to disclose other required information."
- The panel is empowered to investigate and punish members of Congress for misconduct or violations of House rules.
Between the lines: The complaint places public pressure on the committee, which is evenly divided and requires a majority vote to initiate an investigation.
The other side: While House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and others in GOP leadership have largely stayed silent on Santos' alleged fabrications, some Republicans have openly criticized him and even called for him to be investigated.
- Rep. Nick LaLota, Santos' fellow New York Republican freshman, called for a "full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement" in a statement last month.
What’s next: The two lawmakers plan to physically deliver the complaint to Santos’ office at the Capitol on Tuesday morning.