Two House Democrats from New York plan to file a complaint with the House Ethics Committee against fellow New York Rep. George Santos, a Republican, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The complaint, first reported by the New York Times, comes amid a litany of investigations into Santos over reports he fabricated huge swaths of his resume, wealth and background on the campaign trail.

Driving the news: Reps. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) and Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) are asking the Ethics Committee to investigate whether Santos violated federal statute requiring lawmakers to file "timely, accurate and complete" financial disclosures, Goldman's office confirmed to Axios.

"Mr. Santos’s financial disclosure reports in 2020 and 2022 are sparse and perplexing," reads the complaint, a copy of which was obtained by Axios. "At a minimum, it is apparent that he did not file timely disclosure reports for his most recent campaign ."

"Moreover, his own public statements have contradicted some information included in the 2022 financial disclosure and confirmed that the 2022 financial disclosure failed to disclose other required information."

The panel is empowered to investigate and punish members of Congress for misconduct or violations of House rules.

Between the lines: The complaint places public pressure on the committee, which is evenly divided and requires a majority vote to initiate an investigation.

The other side: While House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and others in GOP leadership have largely stayed silent on Santos' alleged fabrications, some Republicans have openly criticized him and even called for him to be investigated.

Rep. Nick LaLota, Santos' fellow New York Republican freshman, called for a "full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement" in a statement last month.

What’s next: The two lawmakers plan to physically deliver the complaint to Santos’ office at the Capitol on Tuesday morning.