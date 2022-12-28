US Representative-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 19. Photo: Wade Vandervort/AFP via Getty Images

A district attorney in New York is looking into Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) after he admitted to "embellishing" parts of his resume, drawing calls for his resignation.

Why it matters: Santos has been accused of fabricating his resume that formed a central part of his campaign as House Republicans prepare to take the majority by a slim margin.

Driving the news: Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, a Republican, said in an email to Axios that "residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress."

Newsday first reported the investigation Wednesday.

What they're saying: “The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning," Donnelly said.

"No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it,” she added.

“We are looking into the matter,” said a spokesperson for the district attorney's office.

The big picture: Aspects of Santos’ background came into question after the New York Times published an investigative report earlier this month that cast doubts on biographical claims he made on the campaign trail.

He claimed during his campaign that his mother was Jewish and his grandparents fled the Holocaust. He walked back those claims Monday, saying "my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.'”

The Republican Jewish Coalition on Tuesday disavowed Santos, saying he had caused "profound" damage to "many people, especially those who have been impacted by the Holocaust."

Santos also falsely claimed to have worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs and gained qualifications from Baruch College in New York and New York University.

Of note: Axios previously reported that New York Attorney General Letitia James was investigating "some of the issues raised about Santos."

What's next: Santos said earlier this week that he intends to be sworn in at the start of the new Congress on Jan. 3.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional background.