The Republican Jewish Coalition disavowed New York congressman-elect George Santos on Tuesday for misrepresenting his heritage, banning him from future events.

Why it matters: The Long Island Republican admitted in two interviews Monday to "embellishing" parts of his resume and background after being accused of fabricating multiple aspects of his life during his campaign for the U.S. House — including his Jewish ancestry.

Santos had claimed on his campaign website that his mother was Jewish and his grandparents escaped the Nazis during World War II.

"I never claimed to be Jewish," he told the New York Post on Monday. "I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish'."

What they're saying: "We are very disappointed in Congressman-elect Santos. He deceived us and misrepresented his heritage," Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks said in a statement Tuesday. "In public comments and to us personally he previously claimed to be Jewish."

"He has begun his tenure in Congress on a very wrong note. He will not be welcome at any future RJC event," Brooks added.

The big picture: Aspects of Santos’ background came into question after the New York Times published an investigative report earlier this month that cast doubts on biographical claims he made on the campaign trail.

The report raised questions about information Santos included on financial disclosure forms and alleged that he was charged with check fraud in Brazil, which he has denied.

On Monday, Santos admitted to having "never worked directly" for Goldman Sachs or Citigroup, or from graduating from Baruch College, saying he's never graduated from an institution of higher learning.

What's next: Santos said he still intends to be sworn in at the start of the new Congress on Jan. 3.

House Republicans, who are set to take control of the chamber with a slim majority, have remained relatively silent on Santos' admissions, while Democrats have called for his resignation.

