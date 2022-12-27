Incoming Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) admitted in two interviews Monday to "embellishing" parts of his resume and said he intends to be sworn in at the start of the new Congress on Jan. 3.

Why it matters: Santos was accused of fabricating portions of his resume that formed a central part of his campaign as House Republicans prepare to take the majority by a razor-thin margin.

What he's saying: "My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry," Santos told the New York Post.

"I didn't graduate from any institution of higher learning. I'm embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume,' he said. "I own up to that … We do stupid things in life."

Driving the news: The New York Times published an investigative report earlier this month casting doubts on many of the biographical claims Santos made on the campaign trail — and detailed potential legal and ethical concerns.

These included an allegation that he may have lied on his financial disclosure and was charged with check fraud in Brazil — something Santos strongly denied in his interview with the Post.

"I am not a criminal here — not here or in Brazil or any jurisdiction in the world," the Long Island Republican told the Post. "Absolutely not. That didn’t happen."

Of note: In a separate interview with WABC radio, Santos was asked by WABC radio host John Catsimatidis if he'd consider suing the NYT.