14 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Nassau County GOP officials call for Rep. George Santos' resignation
Nassau County GOP officials are calling on embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign from his post amid a flurry of allegations that the New York Republican fabricated key details of his resume.
Driving the news: "He's disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople," Nassau County Republican Party Chairman Joseph Cairo said at a press conference Wednesday.
- "I am calling for his immediate resignation," Cairo said.
State of play: Santos in November was elected to represent New York's 3rd Congressional District, flipping a district in favor of Republicans.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.