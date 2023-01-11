Nassau County GOP officials call for Rep. George Santos' resignation

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) walks to a closed-door GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 10. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Nassau County GOP officials are calling on embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign from his post amid a flurry of allegations that the New York Republican fabricated key details of his resume.

Driving the news: "He's disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople," Nassau County Republican Party Chairman Joseph Cairo said at a press conference Wednesday.

"I am calling for his immediate resignation," Cairo said.

State of play: Santos in November was elected to represent New York's 3rd Congressional District, flipping a district in favor of Republicans.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.