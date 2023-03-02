Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Rep. Santos officially under investigation by House ethics panel

Andrew Solender
George Santos sitting.

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) watches proceedings during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The House Ethics Committee on Thursday announced an investigation into embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) over revelations about his sweeping fabrications on the campaign trail.

Why it matters: House Republican leadership, which has hinted at the existence of the probe, said its findings will ultimately determine the Long Islander's fate as he's faced calls to resign.

  • Santos said on Twitter that he was "fully cooperating" with the probe and would not offer further comment.
  • A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What they're saying: The committee's five Democrats and five Republicans voted unanimously to establish a subcommittee to investigate Santos, according to a press release.

  • The probe will look at allegations including “unlawful activity” stemming from his 2022 campaign, improper financial disclosures and violations of federal conflict of interest laws.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in January: "If ... when we go through Ethics and he has broken the law, then we will remove him."

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.

