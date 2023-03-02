2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
GOP Rep. Santos officially under investigation by House ethics panel
The House Ethics Committee on Thursday announced an investigation into embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) over revelations about his sweeping fabrications on the campaign trail.
Why it matters: House Republican leadership, which has hinted at the existence of the probe, said its findings will ultimately determine the Long Islander's fate as he's faced calls to resign.
- Santos said on Twitter that he was "fully cooperating" with the probe and would not offer further comment.
- A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
What they're saying: The committee's five Democrats and five Republicans voted unanimously to establish a subcommittee to investigate Santos, according to a press release.
- The probe will look at allegations including “unlawful activity” stemming from his 2022 campaign, improper financial disclosures and violations of federal conflict of interest laws.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in January: "If ... when we go through Ethics and he has broken the law, then we will remove him."
Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.