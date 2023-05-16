Democrats trigger vote on expelling George Santos from Congress

House Democrats on Tuesday offered a privileged resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from Congress.

Why it matters: The move triggers at least a procedural vote – which would force vulnerable Republicans into the difficult position of whether to protect a politically toxic colleague or break with GOP leadership.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who introduced the resolution, did so with support from House Democratic leadership, a Democratic leadership aide told Axios.

The resolution has nearly 50 Democratic co-sponsors, Garcia's office told Axios.

Republicans will be able to delay the vote for two legislative days.

The context: Santos was indicted by the Justice Department last week on counts of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying to Congress in his financial disclosures. Santos pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In November it was revealed that Santos fabricated details of his work history, personal background and financial status on the campaign trail.

The state of play: Nearly a dozen House Republicans have called for Santos to step down, but only one, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), has gone as far as to say he should be expelled.

So far, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and others in GOP leadership have stood by Santos, whose vote is crucial to their narrow majority.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who has called for Santos to resign, told Axios, "I haven't read it yet, so I'd want to see what it says ... I'll take a look at it."

What they're saying: "The Republicans in the House are going to have to actually go on record and make a decision about whether they're going to stand for truth and accountability," Garcia told reporters.

Garcia said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has "been aware and involved," adding, "You'll be hearing, I think, more from our leadership – likely tonight, as well as tomorrow."

What we're watching: Republicans will likely motion to table – effectively, kill – the resolution, which would require only a majority to pass.