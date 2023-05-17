House votes down measure to expel George Santos

The House on Wednesday voted to refer a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from Congress to the Ethics Committee, effectively killing the measure.

Why it matters: It was a tough vote for vulnerable Republicans, many of whom have called for the politically toxic Long Islander to step down.

One Republican Santos critic said he expects the committee to act in the next two months.

The details: The bill passed 221-204 largely along party lines, with all Republicans voting for the GOP motion.

All five Democrats on the Ethics Committee, as well as Reps. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) and Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez (D-Wash.), voted "present," essentially abstaining on the vote.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), the only Republican who has called for Santos to be expelled, voted for the referral, as did all the Republicans who have called for Santos to resign and all the Republicans on Ethics.

What they're saying: "Americans will remember that their representative voted the party line rather than for the people," Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Democrats' issue advocacy non-profit ran robo-calls in districts of several vulnerable Republicans ahead of the vote, Axios reported.

The other side: Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) said he "would have preferred there to be enough votes to expel the sociopath scam artist," but that he expects the Ethics Committee to have "a result within 60 days."

The "terrible liar," Santos' fellow Long Islander predicted, will "be gone, by resignation or expulsion, before August recess.”

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.), an Ethics Committee member, told Axios in a statement that "no previous vote for expulsion of a Member from the House has occurred without an accompanying report from the Ethics Committee" or another panel.

"The Ethics Committee is best positioned to investigate this matter," he said. "I’m reserving all other judgment until the investigation is complete."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), one of Santos’ few friends in Congress, responded by introducing a resolution to expel Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

What he’s saying: “There’s a process in this country: everybody is innocent until proven guilty,” Santos, who voted for the motion, told reporters.