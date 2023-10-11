A group of House Republicans from New York is reviving efforts to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from Congress.

Why it matters: The move comes after the Justice Department brought new charges against the embattled Long Islander.

House Democrats introduced a measure to expel Santos in May, but Republicans – including the New Yorkers – voted to refer it to the Ethics Committee.

Driving the news: Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) said in a post on the social media site X that he will introduce a resolution on Wednesday “to rid the People's House of fraudster, George Santos.”

All other freshman Republicans from New York – Reps. Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Nick Langworthy and Brandon Williams – are co-sponsoring the resolution, D’Esposito said.

What we’re watching: The lawmakers could force a vote on the measure by introducing it as a privileged resolution, which would require the House to consider it within two legislative days.

D’Esposito, asked if he plans to employ that tactic, told Axios: “We’re working through that.”

Between the lines: Most of these members represent districts President Biden won in 2020, and Democrats have used Santos’ continued presence in Congress to go after them politically.

The other side: “If they want to fight with 700,000 people, that’s on them,” Santos said of the resolution, referring to the population of his congressional district.