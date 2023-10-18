U.S. Capitol access restricted after arrests at Gaza ceasefire protest
The public's access to the U.S. Capitol complex was restricted on Wednesday after a sizable demonstration calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas disrupted one of the House office buildings.
Driving the news: The House sergeant-at-arms said out a memo to congressional offices that all visitors would be restricted to a single door in an attempt to control public entry into the campus.
- Several barriers of bike-rack fencing were erected around the Capitol on Tuesday night in anticipation of the protest.
Driving the news: Hundreds of protestors affiliated with anti-Israel groups If Not Now and Jewish Voice for Peace gathered both inside and outside the Cannon House Office building on Wednesday afternoon to call for a ceasefire.
- Scores of demonstrators inside the building chanting "ceasefire now" were arrested by the Capitol Police throughout the afternoon.
- The Capitol Police also announced they were shutting down roads around the Capitol to ensure the safety of protestors outside.
What they're saying: "Demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional Buildings," the Capitol Police said of the arrests in a post on X.
- "We warned the protestors to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting them."