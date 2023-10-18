U.S. Capitol access restricted after arrests at Gaza ceasefire protest

A group of people, demanding a ceasefire, hold banners as they gather to protest against the Israeli attacks on Gaza near the Capitol Building in Washington DC, United States on October 18, 2023. Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images.

The public's access to the U.S. Capitol complex was restricted on Wednesday after a sizable demonstration calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas disrupted one of the House office buildings.

Driving the news: The House sergeant-at-arms said out a memo to congressional offices that all visitors would be restricted to a single door in an attempt to control public entry into the campus.

Several barriers of bike-rack fencing were erected around the Capitol on Tuesday night in anticipation of the protest.

Driving the news: Hundreds of protestors affiliated with anti-Israel groups If Not Now and Jewish Voice for Peace gathered both inside and outside the Cannon House Office building on Wednesday afternoon to call for a ceasefire.

Scores of demonstrators inside the building chanting "ceasefire now" were arrested by the Capitol Police throughout the afternoon.

The Capitol Police also announced they were shutting down roads around the Capitol to ensure the safety of protestors outside.

Photos via Andrew Solender/Axios

What they're saying: "Demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional Buildings," the Capitol Police said of the arrests in a post on X.