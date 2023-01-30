What we know about the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols

RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, and Rodney Wells, his stepfather, flanked by attorney Ben Crump (left) in a church in Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 27. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Five former Memphis Police Department officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes over the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man​ who died days after he was fatally beaten by officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

The latest: The department on Jan. 30 relieved a sixth officer who was involved in the traffic stop, as part of its ongoing investigation into Nichols' death.

The five other Memphis police officers who were fired — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith — were also charged on Jan. 26 with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

No charges have been made against the sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, whom the department hired in 2018.

Catch up quick: Nichols, a father who enjoyed skateboarding and photography, was pulled over by members of a specialized police unit just blocks away from his home.

The police department said in its initial Jan. 8 release on Nichols' arrest that he was stopped was for "reckless driving" and was taken to the hospital "in critical condition" after two confrontations with officers.

Attorneys hired by Nichols' family said Tyre died days later on Jan. 10 and that footage from the stop would show him being subjected to “unadulterated, unabashed, nonstop beating” by police officers for three minutes.

The city of Memphis publicly released footage of the traffic stop on Jan. 28.

In the footage, which includes graphic, violent content and depicts two separate encounters between the police and Nichols, at least five officers are seen either kicking and punching Nichols at the corner of a residential street, as well as hitting him with what appears to be a baton and forcing him to the ground.

After the assault, which lasted at least three minutes, two officers dragged Nichols to the side of a police car, where he was left without medical attention for around 20 minutes.

Throughout the footage of the assault and the initial traffic stop, Nichols did not appear to have physically assaulted any of the officers and is repeatedly heard saying "alright" and "okay" as multiple officers restrain him.

The big picture: The department disbanded the specialized police unit involved in Nichols' arrest on Jan. 28.

The unit, called SCORPION — which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods — was a 40-person team created in 2021 to help curb rising crime rates in the city.

The Department of Justice and the FBI Memphis Field Office are investigating whether Nichols' civil rights were violated. Members of Congress have also not ruled out a federal investigation into the entire Memphis Police Department.

What they're saying: The police beating of Nichols prompted shock, sadness and outrage from the public, state and national elected officials and community members, with President Biden calling it "yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day."

The Memphis branch of the NAACP has called for all law enforcement officers and first responders involved to be terminated and prosecuted.

Nichols' family and the Memphis NAACP have also called on state lawmakers and Gov. Bill Lee (R) to pass a "Tyre Law" in Tennessee, which in part would require police to intervene in active crimes, even when they are being committed by another officer.

It is still unknown why officers originally pulled Nichols over and why members of the specialized police unit were involved. The total number of officers involved is also unclear, as is how many are currently under investigation.

Despite the department's initial claim, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said on Jan. 27 that it has not been able to substantiate its earlier claim of reckless driving through a review of the footage.

Davis said the cameras did not record any evidence of probable cause for the traffic stop, though she stressed that that did not mean none existed.

In the released footage, the first time Nichols and the vehicle he was driving are visible is after officers had already pulled him over. The audio of the earliest footage is muted, so a cause for the traffic stop cannot be heard over police radio chatter.

Davis said on Jan. 26 that additional officers are under investigation for department policy violations throughout the stop and that the department is reviewing footage from the unit to determine if its members committed other violations during previous arrests.

The Memphis Fire Department is also conducting an internal investigation into its medical response and care for Nichols after the beating.

Davis said the fire department was investigating the actions of at least two of its paramedics.

The fire department has relieved two EMTs who were in the ambulance with Nichols, according to NBC News.

An official cause of death for Nichols has not been issued by the Shelby County medical examiner's office.

An independent autopsy performed by a forensic pathologist hired by the family found that "Tyre suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating," according to the family's attorneys.

