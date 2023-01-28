U.S. reacts to video of Tyre Nichols' fatal beating by Memphis police

Protesters rally against the the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols in Washington, DC on Jan. 27. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

People across the U.S. reacted Friday after the city of Memphis released video depicting police fatally beating Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died days after a violent arrest.

The big picture: Elected officials and community members expressed shock and sadness after the graphic and violent footage was published online, as cities across the country prepared for demonstrations.

Details: Political leaders condemned the beating and urged action to prevent future police violence.

"Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death, President Biden said in a statement. "It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day."

"We must do everything in our power to ensure our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all," Biden continued. "Real and lasting change will only come if we take action to prevent tragedies like this from ever happening again."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said that justice for Nichols must be "swift and complete," adding that "the brutal and violent killing [...] by officers sworn to protect the community is unconscionable."

"Tyre Nichols’ brutal murder is so painful to witness," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said. "These images are unbearable, but we can’t turn away. We must all demand justice and accountability."

In a tweet, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said: "Yes, the police officers who brutally murdered him must be held accountable. But even their conviction on the strongest possible charges cannot bring Tyre back."

"We must do everything in our power to end police violence against people of color," Sanders added.

Meanwhile, Martin Luther King III, an activist and the eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr., said he was "deeply disturbed" by the video. "We all witnessed a horrific yet perversely familiar act committed by officers of the law. Everyone involved must be arrested & charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols. His family and our nation deserve justice."

The Memphis Grizzlies also issued a statement saying, "We are distraught to find ourselves dealing with a needless loss of life due to police brutality, and this time it was one of Memphis’s own. [...] Let’s support each other and respect how our fellow Memphians are coping."

There was also a moment of silence ahead of their game with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Zoom out: Protesters took to the streets in cities including Memphis and Washington, DC, during the time surrounding the release of the video Friday evening.

Demonstrators participate in a protest against the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27 in Washington, DC. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Demonstrators participate in a protest against the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27 in Washington, DC. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A security guard looks out of a window as protesters project an image of Tyre Nichols in Washington, DC, on Jan. 27. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Editor's note: This story has been updated with statements from Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, and the Memphis Grizzlies.