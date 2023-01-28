City of Memphis releases footage from Tyre Nichols' arrest

RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, and Rodney Wells, his stepfather, flanked by attorney Ben Crump (left) in a church in Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 27. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The city of Memphis on Friday publicly released body camera and neighborhood security camera footage from the Jan. 7 arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died days after a forceful encounter with officers during a traffic stop.

Why it matters: Memphis residents have braced for the release of the footage after city officials and attorneys representing Nichols family members warned it shows Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers beating Tyre Nichols for several minutes.

City and state law enforcement officials have also prepared for the release, fearing it may spark responses beyond peaceful demonstrations.

Catch up quick: Five former Memphis Police Department officers who were fired following Nichols' death were charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Shelby County jail on Thursday.

Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith, who are Black men, were also each charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

The Department of Justice and the FBI Memphis Field Office are investigating whether Nichols' civil rights were violated by police during the encounter.

Attorneys for the Nichols family, Benjamin Crump and Antonio Romanucci, previously said the footage shows Nichols being subjected to “unadulterated, unabashed, nonstop beating” by police officers for three minutes.

President Biden spoke with Nichols' mother and stepfather Friday afternoon to express his condolences and commend "the family's courage and strength," the White House said in a statement.

What they're saying: Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, asked Thursday at a vigil that demonstrations over his death be peaceful, saying, "tearing up the streets because that is not what my son stood for,” according to local media.

Nichols' stepfather, Rodney Wells, said during a news conference earlier Friday the family encourages people to hold demonstrations but to "protest safely."

Attorney General Merrick Garland during a news conference earlier Friday urged people to remain calm. He said he did not see the video ahead of its release but was briefed on it, calling it "deeply disturbing" based on descriptions.

"I want to repeat what the family has said, that expressions of concern when people see this video — we urge that they be peaceful and nonviolent," Garland said. "That's what the family has urged."

MPD said in its initial Jan. 8 statement on Nichols' arrest that he was pulled over for "reckless driving" on Jan. 7 before a "confrontation occurred" between Nichols and police as officers approached the vehicle.

It said Nichols fled the scene on foot before another "confrontation” occurred while officers were attempting to take him into custody.

After he was arrested, the department said Nichols complained of shortness of breath. An ambulance was called, and he was taken to a hospital "in critical condition," its statement reads.

Crump and Romanucci said Nichols died days later on Jan. 10 and that preliminary findings from an independent autopsy performed by a pathologist hired by the family revealed he "suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating."

An official cause of death for Nichols has not been issued by the Shelby County medical examiner's office.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said earlier Friday the department, through a review of the footage, was not able to substantiate its earlier claim that Nichols was driving recklessly, which was the stated probable cause for the traffic stop.

Davis went further, saying the cameras did not record any evidence of probable cause for the traffic stop, though she stressed that that did not mean none existed.

What sparked the first confrontation between Nichols and the officers "is just unknown," she said.

The big picture: The police chief condemned the actions of the officers involved in Nichols' arrest earlier this week, saying they were "directly responsible" for his "physical abuse" and that they had "a failing of basic humanity toward another individual."

Davis said the five officers were fired last week for violating departmental policies during the Jan. 7 stop and additional officers are under investigation for potential violations.

Davis said two paramedics are also under investigation by the Memphis fire chief over their actions throughout the incident. Based on her assessment of the footage, they delayed in giving medical care to Nichols, she said.

The police chief said she respected citizens' right to exercise their First Amendment to hold demonstrations over the footage, which she described as "heinous, reckless and inhumane," but she discouraged people from "inciting violence or destruction on our community or against out citizens."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.