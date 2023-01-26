5 ex-Memphis cops involved in Tyre Nichols' death charged with second-degree murder

The former Memphis officers charged over Tyre Nichols' death from left to right: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills, Jr. Photo: The Memphis Police Department

Five former Memphis Police Department officers who were fired following the arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died days after a forceful traffic stop, have been charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Shelby County jail, records show.

Driving the news: Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy is expected to hold a news conference on the matter later Thursday. Officials are expected to release video of Nichols' arrest.

Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith, who are also Black men, were each charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping, among other counts.

Catch up quick: The Memphis Police Department said in an initial release on Nichols' arrest that he was taken to the hospital "in critical condition" after two confrontations between officers and him after a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Attorneys representing Nichols' family, Benjamin Crump and Antonio Romanucci, said Tyre died days later on Jan. 10 and that an independent preliminary findings from an independent autopsy revealed he "suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating."

Crump and Romanucci also alleged earlier this week that footage from the traffic stop, which has not yet been released to the public by state and local authorities, shows Nichols being subjected to “unadulterated, unabashed, nonstop beating” by police officers for three minutes.

The federal government opened an investigation earlier in January to determine whether Nichols' civil rights were violated by police during the encounter.

The big picture: Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis condemned the actions of the officers involved in Nichols' arrest, saying they were "directly responsible" for his "physical abuse" and that they had "a failing of basic humanity toward another individual."

Davis said the five officers were fired last week for violating departmental policies during the Jan. 7 stop and additional officers are under investigation for potential violations, though she did not say how many in total were being investigated.

She said footage of Nichols' arrest will show that the incident "was heinous, reckless and inhumane" when it is released "in the coming days."

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.