The former Memphis officers charged over Tyre Nichols' death from left to right: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills, Jr. Photo: The Memphis Police Department

Five former Memphis Police Department officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man​ who died days after he was fatally beaten by police in January, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges on Friday.

Why it matters: The former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith also pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression in Shelby County Criminal Court.

The officers were fired by the department after an internal investigation found they violated departmental policies during the Jan. 7 stop.

The department has so far relieved a total of seven officers who were involved in the traffic stop as part of its ongoing investigation into Nichols' death and has formally fired six officers.

The big picture: Footage from the stop, which includes graphic, violent content, showed at least five officers kicking and punching Nichols or hitting him with a baton at the corner of a residential street and forcing him to the ground over at least three minutes.

Late last month, the city of Memphis publicly released at least some of the footage from the stop.

What's next: The defendants, who are out on bail, will have another hearing on May 1.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.