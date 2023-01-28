20 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Memphis Police disband Scorpion unit after Tyre Nichols footage release
The Memphis Police Department has permanently disbanded the special unit Scorpion in the wake of murder charges brought against five of its members in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols.
The big picture: The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the city released police bodycam and security surveillance footage that showed multiple officers kicking, punching and striking Nichols with a baton as he screamed for help and pleaded for them to stop.
- Scorpion was first formed in 2021 in a bid to crack down on violent crime in Memphis but has faced controversy over its tactics and police officers' conduct.