RowVaughn Wells speaks through a bullhorn during a vigil for her son Tyre Nichols at Tobey Skatepark in Memphis, Tennesssee on Jan. 26, 2023. Photo: Brandon Dill for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Memphis Police Department has permanently disbanded the special unit Scorpion in the wake of murder charges brought against five of its members in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols.

The big picture: The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the city released police bodycam and security surveillance footage that showed multiple officers kicking, punching and striking Nichols with a baton as he screamed for help and pleaded for them to stop.