Memphis Police Department to be reviewed by DOJ after Tyre Nichols’ death

People attend a candlelight vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols at the Tobey Skate Park on Jan. 26 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The city of Memphis requested a Justice Department review of the city's police department after the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man​ who died days after being beaten during a Jan. 7 traffic stop.

Driving the news: In addition to the DOJ, the International Association of Chiefs of Police will also be part of the "independent, external review" of the Memphis Police Department, per a bulletin Friday by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Details: The review will include "an assessment of MPD’s Special Units and use of force policies," per the bulletin.

"While we no doubt have a long way to go on the road to healing, hopefully through our actions, citizens will see we are working to be better and that we are heading down the right path," Strickland wrote in the memo.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: Five former Memphis Police Department officers were each charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression over Nichol's death.

