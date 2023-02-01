Tyre Nichols' life will be honored at Memphis funeral

A poster of Tyre Nichols holding his child inside a Memphis church on Jan. 31. Photo: Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

Tyre Nichols will be remembered by friends, family, community members and activists at a funeral Wednesday in a Memphis, Tennessee, church.

Driving the news: The funeral comes weeks after Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop and later died from his injuries.

Nichols is survived by his mother, RowVaughn Wells, his stepfather, Rodney Wells, at least two siblings and his 4-year-old son.

He worked at FedEx and loved skateboarding and photography.

Nichols grew up in Sacramento, California, and was a fan of the San Francisco 49ers, per AP. He reportedly "came to Memphis just before the coronavirus pandemic and got stuck."

What they're saying: Axios recently spoke with Rev. J. Lawrence Turner, who is leading the service at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

Turner said he hopes Nichols' funeral will become a rallying cry that will encourage mourners to channel their outrage into the ongoing fight for systemic change.

"We wouldn't be fully human if we couldn't admit that there are times where we're like, you know, 'What's the use?'" Turner said. "But we don't allow ourselves to stay there. We find the energy and the strength to keep pressing on."

Video of a teenage Tyre Nichols skateboarding, recorded by friends more than a decade ago, has given the world a joyful way to remember his life.

"I want him to be remembered as the kid smiling in the skate video, and not the kid that was fighting for his life," Nichols' friend Austin Robert told NPR.

Part of a GoFundMe created by Nichols' mother will go toward building a skatepark in his honor in the city.

Nichols' family called for police reform on Tuesday inside Memphis' historic Mason Temple, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "Mountaintop" speech on the eve of his assassination in 1968.

"The only thing I can say this evening is going to be sweet and short. Keep fighting for justice for our son and my family," Rodney Wells, Nichols' stepfather, said. "Justice for Tyre."

The big picture: The Memphis officers' assault on Nichols, seen publicly in graphic and violent footage released by the city of Memphis last week, has prompted shock, sadness, and outrage around the country.

President Biden called it "yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.