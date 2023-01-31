Satellite image showing the winter weather stretching from Texas to the Mid-Atlantic. Image: NOAA

The combination of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Arctic air spilling south from Canada is resulting in a long-duration ice storm for millions of people.

The big picture: Sleet, snow and freezing rain were snarling road and air travel in Dallas on Tuesday, and waves of mixed precipitation are forecast to spread northeast with time, lasting through early Thursday in some areas.

The National Weather Service is warning of "significant impacts" from the freezing rain and sleet. Winter storm warnings are in effect for most of Texas, and thunder has been observed accompanying the icy mix, including in Dallas-Ft. Worth.

Numerous car accidents were reported along the Interstate 35 corridor between Dallas and Oklahoma City Tuesday, and Austin police reported dozens of accidents, including some involving their own personnel, from midnight through Tuesday morning.

Threat level: The wintry mix, which is falling heavily in some areas, is expected to worsen in the near-term.

"Travel should be avoided if possible now through Wednesday. Stay home!" warned the NWS forecast office in Dallas.

"Multiple rounds of wintry precipitation are forecast, with brief lulls followed by bursts of sleet and freezing rain that could drastically deteriorate road conditions," the Weather Service stated in an online forecast discussion.

Where mostly freezing rain will fall, forecasters are calling for widespread ice amounts of more than 0.25 inches, with some places picking up as much as 0.75". Ice amounts above a half-inch can weigh down trees and power lines, causing outages.

The areas at greatest risk for power outages looks to be from Little Rock to Memphis, as well as portions of Texas. "Significant accumulations of ice and sleet are expected across much of the area, resulting in widespread impacts to travel and infrastructure," the NWS forecast office in Memphis stated in a forecast discussion.

Flight delays

In addition to the treacherous roadways, the winter storm is also causing air travel delays that are rippling out across the country. Through 1:30 pm ET, about 2,500 flights had been canceled in the U.S. today, the majority of them either coming from or going to Dallas Ft. Worth International Airport.