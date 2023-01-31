Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday will attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after being beaten by police during a Jan. 7 traffic stop, her office said on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Nichols' funeral is expected to be held in a Memphis, Tenn., church and will include a eulogy from Rev. Al Sharpton — and will coincide with the first day of Black History Month.

Details: Nichols' funeral will take place 22 days after he died following the beating by Memphis Police Department officers.

Nichols is survived by his mother, RowVaughn Wells, his stepfather, Rodney Wells, his brother and sister, and his 4-year-old son.

is survived by his mother, RowVaughn Wells, his stepfather, Rodney Wells, his brother and sister, and his 4-year-old son. He worked an evening shift at FedEx with his stepfather and loved skateboarding and photography.

The big picture: The officers' assault on Nichols, seen publicly in graphic and violent footage released by the city of Memphis on Friday, prompted shock, sadness, and outrage around the country.

President Biden called it "yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day."

The Memphis Police Department has so far relieved from duty seven officers who were involved in the traffic stop, including five who have been charged with second-degree murder and several other crimes.

The department stressed in a statement on Monday that its investigation into Nichols' death is continuing, and additional charges and personnel changes are in the works.

No official cause of death for Nichols has been issued by the Shelby County medical examiner's office, but an independent autopsy found that "Tyre suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating" and died on Jan. 10, according to attorneys hired by Nichols' family.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.