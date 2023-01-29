Tyre Nichols' parents invited to State of the Union address

The parents of Tyre Nichols have accepted an invitation from the Congressional Black Caucus to attend President Biden's State of the Union next week.

Driving the news: Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), the chair of the caucus, said Sunday that he spoke with the family of Nichols "to first extend our condolences to them, to let them know that we stand with them, to ask them what they want from us in this moment."

The Congressional Black Caucus is also calling for a meeting with Biden in the wake of Nichols' fatal beating.

"Everyone should agree people should be safe, safe in our communities and law enforcement has an obligation to do its job," Horsford said Sunday on MSNBC.

Horsford said that the CBC aims to push for reforms to the justice system, specifically law enforcement, and hopes that a meeting with Biden could jumpstart those conversations.

"We are calling on our colleagues in the House and Senate to jumpstart negotiations now and work with us to address the public health epidemic of police violence that disproportionately affects many of our communities," Horsford said in a statement.

The big picture: Horsford's remarks come after the city of Memphis released video depicting police fatally beating Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, who died days after a violent arrest.

"Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death," Biden said in a statement on Friday evening.

Go deeper... Why Memphis' specialized police unit is under fire after Tyre Nichols' death