Biden's 2023 State of the Union speech scheduled for Feb. 7

Biden speaks during his State of the Union speech in 2021. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday invited President Biden — who promptly accepted — to deliver his annual State of the Union address on Feb. 7.

What he’s saying: “It is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, so that you may fulfill your duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union,” McCarthy wrote in a letter posted to Twitter.