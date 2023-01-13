2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Biden's 2023 State of the Union speech scheduled for Feb. 7
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday invited President Biden — who promptly accepted — to deliver his annual State of the Union address on Feb. 7.
What he’s saying: “It is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, so that you may fulfill your duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union,” McCarthy wrote in a letter posted to Twitter.