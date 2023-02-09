All cases of 5 officers charged in Tyre Nichols death to be investigated

A protest in Memphis, Tenn. on Jan. 28 related to the death of Tyre Nichols. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

All prior cases of the five former officers charged in connection with Tyre Nichols' death will be investigated, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

The big picture: The five former Memphis Police Department officers were fired after Nichols' arrest and have since been charged with second-degree murder.

Details: All previous cases, closed and pending, will be reviewed, the DA's office said in a statement.

The five former officers are Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith.

They were each also charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Of note: A 22-year-old Black man is suing the city of Memphis — and the same five officers — claiming they assaulted him three days before Nichols' death in early January.

The description of the alleged assault is similar to the police beating of Nichols.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis previously said the department is reviewing previous arrests and footage from members of the now-disbanded special unit the officers were a part of.

Background: Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man,​ died days after being beaten during a traffic stop last month.

Two other officers involved in the traffic stop were relieved of their duties, including Preston Hemphill, who is white and is accused of firing a Taser stun gun during the incident.

Several more Memphis Police Department officers are being investigated in connection with the incident.

Go deeper: What we know about Tyre Nichols' death after Memphis police traffic stop