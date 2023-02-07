Memphis police investigating more officers in Tyre Nichols case

A screen at the entrance of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church displays the celebration of life for Tyre Nichols on Feb. 1 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Lucy Garrett/Getty Images

Several more Memphis Police Department officers are being investigated in connection with a traffic stop on Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man​ who died days after being beaten during the Jan. 7 incident, per multiple reports.

The big picture: The MPD relieved from duty seven officers the day after Nichols was beaten and hospitalized, including the five who were later charged with second degree murder.

The latest: Police spokesperson Karen Rudolph said a further six officers "whose involvement has not been publicly disclosed could face administrative charges," according to AP.

Meanwhile, City chief legal officer Jennifer Sink told CNN on Tuesday that the additional number of officers being investigated in connection with the incident was seven.

"The administrative investigation is still ongoing, and so this information is subject to change," Sink said in a statement, per ABC News.

"The administrative investigation is solely to determine if city policies were violated and what disciplinary action should be taken," she added.

What they're saying: Memphis Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Louis Brownlee said, when contacted for comment on the additional number of officers being investigated, that the investigation was "ongoing."

"Additional administrative hearings are pending at this time," he said, adding that "more information would be released as soon as it is available."

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.