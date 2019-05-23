Which 2020 candidates have qualified for the debates

The big picture: Preparing for the historically wide Democratic field, the Democratic National Committee implemented new requirements and a tie-breaking system, stating that no more than 20 candidates will appear in the June or July debates.

The DNC set 2 qualification requirements for the field:

At least 1% support in 3 polls from a pre-approved list of pollsters.

Campaign contributions from 65,000 unique donors, including 200 donors from 20 different states.

Candidates who have qualified with 1% or more in at least 3 qualifying polls and who have 65,000 or more unique donors:

Candidates who have qualified with 1% or more in at least 3 qualifying polls:

Candidates who have not yet qualified:

What to watch: In the event that the total number of qualifying candidates exceeds 20 based on the requirements, the contenders who meet both polling and donor conditions will qualify first, followed by candidates with the greatest polling numbers, and then those with the highest number of unique donors.

Each debate will include no more than 10 randomly selected candidates selected from a pool of qualifiers.

