Which 2020 candidates have qualified for the debates

Marianne Williamson; Pete Buttigieg; Cory Booker; Tulsi Gabbard. Photos: Getty Images

As the Democratic field has expanded to 22 candidates running for the 2020 ticket, 18 people have now met the threshold to qualify for the first Democratic debate scheduled in late June.

Driving the news: Best-selling self-help author Marianne Williamson secured her spot at the first debate after polling at 1% in her third qualifying poll on Thursday. Her campaign previously announced that she has met the 65,000-unique-donor mark — with more than 200 donors in 43 states. Williamson has collected upwards of $1.5 million in fundraising, but still falls below 1% in the polls.

The big picture: Preparing for the historically wide Democratic field, the Democratic National Committee implemented new requirements and a tie-breaking system, stating that no more than 20 candidates will appear in the June or July debates.

The DNC set 2 qualification requirements for the field:

  • At least 1% support in 3 polls from a pre-approved list of pollsters.
  • Campaign contributions from 65,000 unique donors, including 200 donors from 20 different states.

Candidates who have qualified with 1% or more in at least 3 qualifying polls and who have 65,000 or more unique donors:

Candidates who have qualified with 1% or more in at least 3 qualifying polls:

Candidates who have not yet qualified:

What to watch: In the event that the total number of qualifying candidates exceeds 20 based on the requirements, the contenders who meet both polling and donor conditions will qualify first, followed by candidates with the greatest polling numbers, and then those with the highest number of unique donors.

  • Each debate will include no more than 10 randomly selected candidates selected from a pool of qualifiers.

