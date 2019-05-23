Which 2020 candidates have qualified for the debates

As the Democratic field has expanded to 22 candidates running for the 2020 ticket, 18 people have now met the threshold to qualify for the first Democratic debate scheduled in late June.
Driving the news: Best-selling self-help author Marianne Williamson secured her spot at the first debate after polling at 1% in her third qualifying poll on Thursday. Her campaign previously announced that she has met the 65,000-unique-donor mark — with more than 200 donors in 43 states. Williamson has collected upwards of $1.5 million in fundraising, but still falls below 1% in the polls.